TxDOT smelling like teen spirit

One thing I’ve noticed in the numerous public meetings I’ve been to with TxDOT is that TxDOT tends to behave with the spirit of an average teenager. When a project is presented for public comments, the adults in the room give advice, offer their suggestions. And just like an impetuous teen, TxDOT will ignore the good advice and proceed in whatever fashion best suits their own goals. I’ve seen this happen time and again, with the planning of the S.H. 249 expansion, with the project at F.M. 2, and the project at S.H. 105 and F.M. 1774 in Plantersville to name a few.

Because of the way TxDOT ignores public input, what we, John Q. Public, ultimately become is statistical data. We are there simply to help TxDOT fulfill requirements that say public comment sessions must be held for any given project. Meeting locations and dates are established. Then the counting begins. TxDOT had x number of public meetings. They had x number of people at the meetings. They received x number of public comments. Public meetings requirement: check!

The rear-end accident that happened recently on S.H. 105 W. at the Pecan Lakes entrance just outside of Navasota didn’t need to occur. When the subdivision was being proposed, the builder was clear in his desire to build multiple phases of new homes called Pecan Lakes. At that time, discussions were had with TxDOT regarding the need for a left turn lane. To most folks with connected brain cells, it would make sense that when you have cars travelling 55+ MPH and someone is about to come to a dead stop as they wait to turn left, that is inherently dangerous. A left-turn lane was the logical answer.

Interesting though, when you are having these discussions with TxDOT they won’t hear words like “dangerous” or “unsafe.” They won’t use them, and they won’t allow you to use them. Other phrases like “alternate design” are used instead. Nevertheless, TxDOT heard the concerns and dismissed them. This is despite the recent history that rear-end accidents were a common occurrence on S.H. 6 N. heading into College Station on a road with the same two-lane design. It took multiple accidents and deaths to have TxDOT take action there. Sadly, nothing was learned by TxDOT from those deaths. Here we were facing the same scenario prior to construction, and TXDOT refused to address the issue.

This is where we, the public, really fill our role for the statisticians. The more wrecks, injury, and death we are subjected to, the more motivation TxDOT has to do what should’ve been done in the first place. Unfortunately, in the case of the left turn lane into Pecan Lakes, this rear-end accident was not motivation enough. It took the intervention of a Texas State Rep. to influence TxDOT to revisit the left turn lane issue.

I witnessed citizens of Plantersville attend public meetings and offer to help TxDOT by sharing years’ worth of their own knowledge about waterflow patterns at the intersection of S.H. 105 and F.M. 1774 while that project was being planned. And I also witnessed TxDOT’s answer to them that the TxDOT engineers were well-equipped to handle the situation - but thanks for offering. The project, of course, ran years behind due to ongoing drainage problems - the very problems the locals offered to help with.

Just like a teenager, TxDOT thinks it knows everything. And like a teenager, they want to be “independent” but must do so with our money. I think it’s time to cut their allowance until they’ve cleaned their room.

The column represents the thoughts and opinions of Johnny McNally. Opinion columns are NOT the opinion of the Navasota Examiner.

Johnny McNally is Grimes County’s Best Dressed Businessman advocating for Grimes County and writes a bi-weekly column for the Navasota Examiner.