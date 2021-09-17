Unexpected return

Greetings all. As you all know, I wrote a farewell column some time back and now here I am again. Well, I thought somebody would pick up the baton and start writing on behalf of the veterans as I had been, but that did not happen, so here I am again. I won’t have a column every week, but I will have something as often as I can find the time to research and write.

First, let me say that you should know the radio station in Navasota, called Navasota News, broadcasts a program every other Tuesday at 10 a.m. The program is called “Vets Voices” and features the Commander and Service Officer of Grimes County VFW Post 4006, Mr. Hal Reed and me, along with our host, Kenny Graves.

Hal is a wealth of knowledge about veterans’ benefits, both state and federal. Beyond that we have an occasional guest, such as Pat Patterson, who is the service officer for Brazos County. He also is a wealth of knowledge on veterans’ affairs. So if you say, you don’t have a signal for that station at your house, the simple answer is listen online at navasotanews.com. So now you have two sources for information about all things veteran.

The one point I want to get across in this return column is be a buddy. Check on your friends. If you haven’t talked to them in a week or so give them a call and see if they need anything. Veterans seem to have the mindset that they don’t need anyone but themselves while worrying about a myriad of things. So, pick up the phone, call a veteran friend and just check on him or her. Keep it simple and let them know you were thinking about them and just wanted to give them a call to see how they are doing. Tell them you found some spare time and want to check to see if they need anything. Just that simple sort of conversation is all that’s needed. We served together, now let’s stick together.

Hopefully I will be able to help a veteran or a veterans’ family through this column, so I will end this one the same as before, thank you for your service to our country and may God bless Texas and God bless the USA.

Carl Dry is a Korean War veteran, a former Grimes County Veterans Service Offi cer and former VFW Post 4006 Commander.