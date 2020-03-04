Vote for the school calendar

The great philosopher and author, Dr. Seuss, once wrote. “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”

Friday, Feb. 28, early voting wrapped up across our great land. One of our most important jobs as educators is to help educate young people on how to become positive, productive citizens, both now, and later in life.

Another opportunity that folks will have to vote is for our Navasota ISD calendar for the 2020-2021 school year. This year, there are three options to choose from. You may visit navasotaisd. org and scroll to the bottom under News and click Vote for the 2020-2021 Academic and view all three calendar options along with some detailed notes of similarities and differences between the calendars.

The voting will continue beginning today through Spring Break and will close Friday, March 13. On Monday, March 16, we will share the results from the survey voting with the Navasota ISD School Board along with a recommendation for our official school calendar for next year. There will be two results, one from the staff of Navasota ISD, and one from the communities of Navasota ISD. Both results are valuable input and will be shared with the Board for consideration. These links may be found at navasotaisd. org.

Dr. Stu Musick is the Superintendent of Schools for Navasota Independent School District.