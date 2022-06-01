All together now...

Take a slow deep breath in...

And slowly let it out...

In...

And out...

WE DID IT!

Together, we did it!

Together, we made it through the 21-22 school year!

And, I have to say that we did it really well. Y’all are all ROCK STARS!!!

It might not have been easy, and it might not have been pretty at times, but we did it!

Most educators, teachers, and administrators have all been able to agree that, for some reason, this year was even harder than last year. Well, I have my own personal opinion and theory on that. I believe that after the Spring Break of 2020, the Spring Break that lasted for six months, that we were all just happy to be back in school when August 2020, rolled around. We were just glad to be back!

But last Summer, as we prepared for August 2021, we all thought that we would be back to normal... that everything was going to be smooth sailing. Not even close! We didn’t even get the school year started before the entire State, and across the Nation, was seeing spikes in COVID cases, the new “variant”, and then the next new variant, and so on. I think we had such high hopes to return to normal and then those hopes were smashed before we even got out of the gate to begin the race! It felt like we were trying to play catch up the entire year.

It was only fitting that one of the toughest years in education ended on the last day of school with the power going out to about 25% of the high school campus when a breaker blew and was unable to be fixed immediately. We had students that were taking final exams in the cafeteria. We had students taking exams in the hallways. And, we had students that were taking final exams by using their cell phones as “candlelight” so they could take their test.

But you know what... THEY DID IT!

The teachers, staff, and students of Navasota ISD are problem solvers. They find a way to get the job done and get the job done successfully!

Coach Haley used to tell us: “Life’s tough! Wear a helmet!”

We could waste our time complaining about the dark. Or we can be problem solvers and find a way to turn on the lights!

Great job this year team!

#WeAreNavasota and we are ALL IN this TOGETHER!!!

Dr. Stu Musick is the Superintendent of Schools for Navasota Independent School District.