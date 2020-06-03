When is the end really the end?

As more businesses and churches reopen and we’re able to resume most leisure activities, are we finally looking at the light at the end of the COVID tunnel? I do hope so, but the question is, how do we know it’s really the end? As a news reporter who fell in love with journalism in the 10th grade, I regret to say you won’t find the truth about COVID’s end in the mainstream media.

In today’s world, the “end” or disposition of any hot topic is signaled simply by the amount of mainstream media coverage it receives. It’s a false gauge of course, because in my opinion if you’re a 24-hour news organization, you have to justify your existence and fill the airtime with something, but you also have to hold the attention of viewers to win the ratings war.

There is a clear pattern to media behavior, which is that the event is practically the only topic discussed, the national ire is raised, politics enters the picture, the “facts” keep changing, the audience tires of it and ratings go down. Whether it’s COVID-19, Katrina, Supreme Court confirmations or a tragic death now played out on the national stage, the pattern is the same. Now you see and hear it and suddenly you don’t.

Call me a pessimist, but I can’t help but picture station moguls secretly, perhaps desperately, awaiting the next breaking news item that will draw the viewers back. Controversy is what drives the ratings – up to that certain critical saturation point. It’s a vicious circle, and at the false end, the irrefutable truth or facts are still unknown.

Reporting the news is a little more complicated for community newspapers, particularly weeklies, but being current is still highly prized. However, I can say without hesitation that an objective of The Examiner is to acquire and retain community trust. I’ve been affiliated with The Examiner for six years and policy has been to get it out there right rather than get it out there first, even if it means holding back and being scooped by the neighboring drive-byes. In the case of COVID-19, coverage has been driven by local events and what has been provided by local health and law enforcement authorities.

And as for accountability for what is written or said, John or Susie Q. Public will find it impossible to hold any mainstream news reporter or program host accountable for anything, but our readers know exactly where to find Ana, Matt, or myself if they think we’ve played fast and loose with the facts!

Unlike the big dogs, warm and fuzzy does play well in Navasota and we so desire to return to writing about the graduations, county fairs and the accomplishments of you, your children or Grimes County’s many charitable organizations.

So back to where I started…are we seeing the light at the end of the tunnel? I sure hope so, but I can tell you that what is said in New York City will not factor into my opinion.

Connie Clements is a freelance reporter for the Navasota Examiner and award-winning columnist. She writes feature news articles on a weekly basis and an opinion column as the mood strikes her.