Words of advice for Democrats – Part 1

We had an interesting discussion sitting around in the living room of my son’s home in Houston last week. I was watching the grandchildren while my daughter-in-law started back to school. Today is my sainted mother’s birthday (okay, so if you knew her you know she wasn’t exactly a saint, but I loved her dearly and miss her as well). She was a stalwart conservative and dragged me to Republican meetings back in the day, when she, the late Amy Powell, and Dr. Coleman were the only three in attendance. Over the years I have stuffed envelopes, phone banked, attended meetings and conventions. I look back in amazement at how Texas has changed from a one-party Democratic state to a two-party, red state. How could I not think about politics?

This is an open letter to the Democratic party, from the bottom of my heart, no satire, written in honesty:

I believe in a two-party system, I really do. I do not wish to see one party control politics for any period of time, because power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. I think a two-party system is healthy. Where one party is remiss, the other can come to power for four to eight years and bring fresh new perspective. At least, that’s how it is supposed to work in theory. Now, however, it seems my Democratic brothers and sisters have stepped off a cliff. I have been praying about the election in November, and even fasted a day. I was so concerned about the future of our country. Here are a couple of suggestions I have:

1. Nancy Pelosi needs to go. She needs to sit in her mansion with a glass of cabernet and consider which size of Depends she’s going to buy. I googled her and she’s 80. That statement may seem to be irreverent and disrespectful, but what she has allowed to happen in the Democratic party is a disgrace. I can say this because I am following right behind her in age, but I’m taking care of my grandchildren and not trying to issue edicts in Washington, DC. Nancy, take off the neck scarf and let younger people run the party. I was afraid of a very close election. Now, I’m beginning to think that Trump is going to win in a landslide, because of your leadership, for one reason.

2. What happened to Lyndon Johnson’s masterful ability to bring consensus? Where did, “Come, let us reason together” go? All of this bickering and finger pointing is getting very frustrating to the electorate. You want control? Fine. Find some candidates and a platform that are acceptable to the American people. You’re going about this thing all wrong. Bass-ackwards as my grandmother would say. You have an agenda, and you’re trying to push it into the forefront, but even your constituents are fleeing your party.

3. Hello! We need law enforcement. Perhaps in the pristine world of attorneys and gated mansions some are protected from chaos and violence, but most people don’t live in that world. The vast majority of the American public supports and respects law enforcement. A huge part of those people are minority voters who live in large, northern cities that are filled with unrest. Trump now has been endorsed by practically every police union in the US. At the same time, large cities are filled with rioting and violence and being burned to the ground. You sure this is the look you want 70 days before a presidential election?

Read part two of “Words of Advice for Democrats” in the Sept. 2, edition of The Examiner.

Paula Whiteley is a retired teacher that taught elementary school in Texas for 33 years and also taught in Japan and Mexico.