2023-2024 Richards JH Boys Basketball

Front row left to right: Stetson King, Jeremiah Bay. Middle row: Coleman Harper, Weston Shreve, Tyler Mizrany, Henry Pool, Travis Perry, Ashton Haynie. Back row: Ryan Sauers, Jess Moore, Graham Piersall, Head Coach Will Autery, Xavier Zapata, Kolton Anderson and Brennan Lackey. Not pictured: Chase Johnson and Luke Perkins. ...

