Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Rattler tennis falls to Buffs
Next article
Grimes County Football Matchups

2025 Navasota Rattler Invitational Cross Country Meet

September 17, 2025 - 06:07
Posted in:
Sports
Rattlers Varsity Boys Rattlers Varsity Girls Rattler JV Boys Rattler JV Girls Navasota 8th Grade Owls Varsity Boys Owls Varsity Girls Owls JV Boys Owls 8th Grade Boys Owls 7th Grade Boys Article Image Alt TextIola JH Richards JV Boys Richards JV Girls

Rattlers Varsity Boys  Fabian Castillo, 4th, Gabriel Castaneda, 5th.    Owls Varsity Boys  Ty Stefan, 6th place, Caleb Barnes, 13th, Carter Lewis 7th, Juan Hernandez, 14th.    Owls Varsity Girls  Maycee Myers, 4th, Aaliyah Lathers, 10th, Hailee Bischoff, 9th.    Rattlers Varsity Girls  Peyton Payne, 13th.     Rattler JV Boys  Jesus Coronilla, 10th, Kevin Turcios, 5th, Jayden Baca, 2nd, Yosbel Casas, 1st.    Owls JV ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025