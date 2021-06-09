Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
VALGENE “GENE” BENKER
24-4A All-District Baseball

Anderson-Shiro Little Dribblers win Nationals

Courtesy photo The Anderson-Shiro Junior Girls won the 2020-2021 Little Dribblers Continental Division National Championship with a 34-17 win over Evadale. Pictured are Kayleigh Wharton (kneeling). Front row left to right: Zaria Whorton, Harper Korenek, Jaylie Hurst, Allie Walkoviak, Catelyn Turner, Bristol Cosby, Kelli Belinowski, and Mila Foy. Back row: Julie Walkoviak (coach), Joe Hurst (coach), Bre Adair, Atina Adair (coach) and Skye Alexander.Courtesy photo The Anderson-Shiro Junior Boys finished second at the Little Dribblers National Tournament in Fairfield. Players pictured front row left to right: Kaden Murphy, Juan Rodriguez and Noah Busa. Middle row: Jace Kimich, Nolan Womack, Myles Borski, Gavin Smith, William Borski and Xavier Franklin. Back row: Coaches Leon Kimich, Craig Murphy and Kevin Smith.Article Image Alt Text

FAIRFIELD - It was a phenomenal finish to the Little Dribblers season for Anderson-Shiro with three teams competing in the National Little Dribblers tournament in Fairfield and the Junior Girls winning the National Championship. The Junior Girls defeated Evadale 34-17 in the championship game Saturday, June 5, to earn the 2020-2021 ...

