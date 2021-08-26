Anderson-Shiro Owls (0-0) at Brazos Cougars (0-0)

2020: Anderson-Shiro: (6-5, 4-2) lost in bi-district playoffs; Brazos Cougars: (2-7, 1-4) missed playoffs;

Previous meetings: 2020: Anderson Shiro (W) 21-15; 2013: Anderson-Shiro (W) 52-32; 2012: Brazos (W) 45-26;

Key Players: ASHS: The Owls have a new field general with sophomore Jordan Coronado running the offense. Jarvis Haynes is an explosive back with enough speed and elusiveness to break huge runs. BHS: The Cougars have a lot of returners and are loaded at receiver. Receivers to watch are Bryson Bennett, Trey Gatson and Elijah Johnson.

Kay Matchup: This game will be won in the trenches. The Owls will need to protect their young quarterback, so he has time to utilize his great passing ability. If the Owls open running lanes and give Coronado time in the pocket then the Owls will likely roll.

Next week: Somerville at Anderson Shiro; Brazos Cougars at Bay Area Christian Broncos