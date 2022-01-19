Baker earns consecutive RRAC award

Kae’ron Baker has been recognized for his basketball play.

The Red River Athletic Conference on Jan. 10 named the Louisiana Christian University graduate student its men’s basketball player of the week.

The Navasota High graduate was cited for his efforts in helping the team to its first two conference wins. The Wildcats are in their first year in the conference.

He had 19 points and a season-high nine rebounds against Our Lady of the Lake. He had 25 points, a season-high five steals and five rebounds against Huston-Tillotson.

It was the second consecutive week Baker received the conference honor.

More men’s basketball

Trajan Wesley had 12 points for University of Louisiana at Lafayette during a start against Arkansas State. The Navasota resident added three rebounds and three assists.

Softball

Navasota resident Kenley Strange is a freshman infielder on the Blinn College roster.

Women’s basketball

McMurry University’s D’Asia White tied her career high of 14 points against Hardin-Simmons. The Anderson-Shiro High graduate led the team with her season high of six assists and had four rebounds.

Howard College freshman Jakayla Jones played a season-high 15 minutes against Dallas Christian College JV. The Navasota alumna had three points and three rebounds.

Keaundra Eddings had two steals, one rebound and one point for University of Texas at Tyler against Midwestern State. She played for Navasota.

