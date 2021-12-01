Baker leading on the basketball court

Kae’ron Baker has been the offensive leader for the Louisiana Christian University men’s basketball team.

Through seven games, the Navasota High School graduate led the team with a 19.9 scoring average.

The graduate student reached double figures in points in every game, including scoring at least 20 points in four-consecutive. He had a season-best 29 points against Lindsey Wilson.

Baker led the squad in assists and shared the lead in steals. The guard had a season-high eight assists and 10 points against Centenary.

He was nominated for the Red River Athletic Conference player of the week for the first three weeks of the season.

As of Nov. 24, his five assists per game ranked second in the conference, and his scoring average was third.

Navasota resident Trajan Wesley had four points for University of Louisiana at Lafayette against Xavier. The junior guard added one assist.

Jabril Hunter had eight points for Wilberforce University in a start against Virgin Islands. The past Rattler tied for the team lead with six rebounds.

Men’s rodeo

Previously at Anderson-Shiro High, Rance Imhoff of Clarendon College won the team roping header at the Eastern New Mexico event.

Women’s basketball

Howard College fresh man Jakayla Jones had three rebounds and one blocked shot in a season-high 10 minutes against Hutchinson. She played for Navasota.

Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.