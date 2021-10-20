Bulldogs fall to Granger

GRANGER – Granger used a dominant run-game and stingy defense to shutout the Iola Bulldogs 41-0, Friday, Oct. 15, in Granger.

The Lions improved to 3-0 with the win and Iola dropped to 2-2. Granger outrushed the Bulldogs gaining 351 yards on 32 carries. Iola rushed for 68 yards on 32 attempts. Coy Elliott had 8 carries for 19 yards. Kyler Dreher had five carries for 19 yards. Philip England caught two passes for 11 yards.

Freshman Grant Goodney led the Bulldog defense with seven tackles. Iola will host Milano 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, for senior night.