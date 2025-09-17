Bulldogs go backwards, lose to Axtell September 17, 2025 - 06:07 Posted in: Sports AXTELL — After a big blowout win last week, the Iola Bulldogs traveled to Axtell, Sept. 12, and received an equally lopsided loss, 7-47, to the Longhorns. The Bulldogs struggled against Axtell all night. Iola only found the endzone once on a first–half connection between senior quarterback Tyler Elliot connected with ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!