Busy spring for GC alumni

It didn’t take long for Tyler Eppler to appear in a spring training game for the Washington Nationals.

The 28-year-old out of Navasota High School pitched the eighth inning during the team’s opener against the St. Louis Cardinals. The right-hander, who is a non-roster invitee, did not allow a hit or run but issued walks to two consecutive batters. He was credited with a hold in the game, which ended in a tie.

In an outing against the New York Mets, Eppler surrendered one single in one scoreless inning of relief. He walked one.

More baseball

Prairie View A & M University pitcher Dalton Acosta allowed one hit in one-third inning of relief against McNeese State. The former Rattler retired the other batter he faced on a flyout.

Pitcher Cody Ozbolt of Southwestern Christian University did not allow a hit in one inning of relief against Crowley’s Ridge. The Iola High graduate struck out one and walked one.

LeTourneau University sophomore Jaggar Vaughn started as the designated hitter against University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and doubled in three at-bats. The past Bulldog hit .250 in the three games he played.

Football

Tarleton State University defensive lineman Jordan Wells finished with one solo and four assisted tackles against Dixie State. The Navasota graduate led the team with four quarterback hurries.

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Marquez Byrd had two quarterback hurries for University of Texas Permian Basin against Southern Nazarene. He played for Navasota.

Another from the Rattlers, University of the Incarnate Word running back Keyondrick Philio rushed five times for 23 yards against McNeese State.

Men’s basketball

Kae’ron Baker of Louisiana College led all players with 23 points in a win over Belhaven. The senior, who led the team with six assists and three steals, competed for Navasota.

Women’s basketball

McMurry University sophomore D’Asia White had six points and four assists against Hardin-Simmons. The Anderson-Shiro High alumna also had two steals.

Keaundra Eddings finished with 13 points for Blinn College against Kilgore. The Navasota product had two rebounds and one assist.

Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.