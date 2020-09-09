Clark adds cutter to pitching arsenal

Summer baseball kept Trent Clark busy as he prepared for his first season pitching for University of Arkansas at Monticello.

The Navasota High School graduate had a 0-1 record and 2.64 earned run average in a team-high eight appearances for Texas Twelve Maroon, according to the Five Tool Premier Collegiate League statistics.

“I just went out there and competed against some of the best in Texas,” said the junior right-hander, who pitched two years for Brookhaven College before committing to UAM. “I was happy with how I did.”

“I got to work on every aspect of my pitching,” he said.

That work included adding a cutter to an already deep pitch arsenal. He threw the two- and four-seam fastball, changeup, curveball and slider before adding the cutter. “I did it all on my own,” he said. “It (cutter) helped me set up the count.”

More baseball

Pitcher Josh Mancuso had a 0-1 record and 5.62 earned run average in seven relief appearances for Acadiana in the summer Texas Collegiate League. The left-hander out of Anderson-Shiro High is in his first year playing for Nicholls State University.

Pitcher Kaleb Wisnoski had no record and a 6.11 ERA in seven games for the Brazos Valley Renegades in the Five Tool Premier Collegiate League. The former Rattler pitched for Northeast Texas Community College as a freshman in the spring.

Men’s rodeo

Anderson-Shiro product Paden Hurst placed second in bareback riding at the Oregon Trail Rodeo in Nebraska and earned $893.

Another from Anderson-Shiro, McCoy Profili and Jessen James each earned $872.88 by finishing first in team roping at a Madill, Okla., event.

Women’s golf

Richards High graduate Skylar Mast is no longer competing for Arkansas Monticello. She played two years for the Blossoms.

Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.