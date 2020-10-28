Defense silences Lions roar

KOUNTZE – The roar of the Lions was silenced by the Anderson-Shiro Fighting Owl defense as Anderson-Shiro left the den with a 42-0 win.

The win clinched a playoff spot for the Owls (5-4, 3-2), their third consecutive playoff berth. Kountze (2-5, 1-3) felt the wrath of an Owl team that was clicking on all cylinders. The stingy Anderson-Shiro defense held the Lions to 68 yards and forced seven turnovers, a safety and scored a touchdown.

“I’m extremely proud of how the boys came out with a lot on the line this week” said Owl Head Coach Brad Hodges. “We knew we had been close to putting it all together and Friday was an example of what we are capable of when we do. Credit to the kids and Coach [Bill] Cowley and Coach [Robert] Jackson. They put together great game plans, the kids locked in during the week and went out and executed beautifully Friday night.”

Several players had huge games defensively for Anderson-Shiro. Camren Klawinsky, a junior defensive lineman recorded eight tackles, five tackles-for-loss and an interception return for a touchdown. Another junior, Tanner Goudeau, had 11 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Senior Landon Stem had 10 tackles, three for a loss and senior Zane Moriarty made eight tackles, four for a loss.

Cole Werner completed six of his nine passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown. Ca’Darrius Williams hauled in three catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. Martavion Offing caught two passes for 38 yards and a score.

On the ground Kelvin Adair and Grayson Moody each scored a touchdown. Adair had 42 yards on 11 carries and Moody carried the ball 14 times for 58 yards.

The Owls have an open week and will host New Waverly for senior night Friday, Nov. 6. Kountze plays at New Waverly Friday, Oct. 30.