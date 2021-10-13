Eppler signs in Dominican League

Tyler Eppler is returning to pitch for a familiar team.

The Navasota High School graduate signed in mid-September to pitch for Toro del Este in the Dominican League during the Major League Baseball offseason.

The 28-year-old right-hander had a 3-2 record and 3.18 earned run average in six starts for the team in 2018. He had a 13-6 record--his career high in victories--and 3.59 ERA for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Triple A affiliate that year.

Eppler is trying to recover from this year’s 2-9 record and 7.75 ERA, all career worsts, as a member of the Washington Nationals’ Triple A team. The club released him in late August.

Football

Quarterback Shelton Eppler threw two touchdowns for the AaB 89ers against the Triangle Razorbacks, according to video posted on his HUDL. com profile. In his first season playing in the National Ligaen, an American league in Denmark, the former Rattler completed 67.6 percent of his pass attempts against Triangle, the HUDL. com post indicated, and tossed one interception. One video highlight shows Eppler scrambling in his end zone and completing a 21-yard pass to a teammate along the sideline to his left.

Men’s cross country

Senior Jabril Hunter was one of two Wilberforce University entries in the men’s championship 8K at the All Ohio Championships. The Navasota alumnus, whose main sport is basketball, finished in a career-best time.

Men’s rodeo

Anderson-Shiro High graduate Paden Hurst placed sixth in bareback riding at a Buffalo event. He earned $186, according to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Women’s volleyball

Sophomore Tatum Nevill of Trinity Valley Community College had three digs and one kill against Blinn. She played for Iola High.

