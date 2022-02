The Navasota Lady Rattlers eighth grade A team clinched a district championship Thursday, Feb. 17, with a 28-24 win over the College Station Middle School Knights. This group also won the district championship last year as seventh graders. Pictured left to right: Head Coach Kyle Gardner, Carmen Herrera, Madison Davila, lyana Warren, Da'Kiya Blue, Mahayla Ybarra and Rihanna Rush. Examiner pnoto by Mattnew Ybarra