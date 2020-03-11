GC has two State powerlifting qualifiers

Anderson-Shiro and Navasota both had girls compete at the Regional meet Saturday, March 7, and two of those lifters advance to the State meet in Waco, Friday, March 20.

Alyssa Phelps clinched her appearance at State setting personal records. She squatted 320-pounds, benched 125-pounds and had a deadlift of 300-pounds for a total weight of 745-pounds. Phelps is the first State-Qualifier in history at Anderson-Shiro.

Marina Mena also had personal bests with lifts of 315-pounds in squat, 145-pounds in bench and a 335-pound deadlift for a total weight of 795-pounds. Although Mena had great lifts, she did not qualify for State.

Navasota’s Zyria Basey also punched her ticket to State finishing first in her weight class with a total lift of 915-pounds.

The State Powerlifting Meet will be Friday, March 20, at the Extraco Event Center in Waco.