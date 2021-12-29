Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
GC Little League opens registration

Special To The Examiner
Sports
Registration is now open for Grimes County Little League baseball and softball and will continue through Saturday, Jan. 15.

There are many divisions available for baseball and softball beginning at age four. Take advantage of reduced registration fees during early bird special price of $85 per player through Friday, Dec. 31. The price increases to $95 after Dec. 31. There is a family discount of $10 off for each additional sibling.

Grimes County Little League is an equal opportunity league and wants all youth to have an opportunity to learn the game of baseball and softball. The economy is still recovering and sometimes registration fees can be difficult to afford. T-Mobile Call Up Grant can help cover your child’s registration fees if approved.

T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant is dedicated to helping families in need by covering registration fees associated with local Little League fee. If approved, you will get an electronic debit card instead of a code to apply for the fee.

Grimes County Little League also offers various sponsorship opportunities. There is no better way to invest than to invest in the youth of Grimes County.

To register, apply for the T-Mobile Call Up Grant or learn more about Grimes County Little League, visit https://www. grimescountylittleleague. com.

