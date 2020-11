Giddings Buffaloes (7-2, 4-0) at Navasota Rattlers (5-3, 3-1)

Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Rattler Stadium, 9238 State Highway

90 South, Navasota, 77868

Last Week: LaGrange 7, Giddings 31; Navasota 47, Gonzales 36;

2020: Giddings: Week 1: vs Bellville (L) 34-31; Week 2: at Columbus (W) 36-28; Week 3: at Taylor (W) 46-12; Week 4: vs Caldwell (W) 50-14; Week 5: at Navarro (L) 21-17; Week 6: Bye; Week 7: vs Gonzales (W) 47-31; Week 8: vs Cuero (W) 35-31; Week 9: at Smithville (W) 18-15; Week 10: vs La Grange (W) 31-7; Navasota: Week 1: vs Wharton (W) 35- 13; Week 2: at Sealy (W) 33-28; Week 3: vs Mexia (L) 38-14; Week 4: vs Hargrave (L) 12-0; Week 5: at Yoakum (canceled); Week 6: Bye; Week 7: at Smithville (W) 23-20; Week 8: vs La Grange (W) 42-21; Week 9: at Cuero (L) 38-21; Week 10: at Gonzales (W) 47-36;

Previous Matchups: The series is tied 9-9-1; 2011: Navasota (W) 27-16; 2010: Navasota (W) 31-7; 2007: Giddings (W) 21-14; 2006: Giddings (W) 51-0;

Next Week: 4A Division II Bi-District Playoffs – TBA