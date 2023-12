Dec. 15 Navasota vs Rockdale Varsity (W) 48-32; JV (W) 48-23; FR (W) 50-22. Anderson-Shiro vs Crockett Varsity Boys (L) 58-46. Varsity Girls (W) 36-77. Iola vs Leon Varsity Girls (L) 42-29. Richards vs Round Top-Carmine Varsity Boys (W) 67-15. Varsity Girls (L) 41-35. ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!