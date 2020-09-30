Grimes County Cross Country

Richards High School senior Joseph Miller digs deep to battle the muddy uphill slope that leads to the finish line at the Becker Best Invitational at Anderson-Shiro High School.

Navasota Lady Rattler freshman runner Kyleigh Johnson begins her race in the Becker Best Invitational held at Anderson-Shiro High School Wednesday, Sept. 23. Johnson finished second with a time of 15:39. This marks consecutive second-place finishes for Johnson this year.

Varsity Boys

1st Place - W. Boyce – Onalaska (18:21)

5th Place - Karrter Ellis – Anderson-Shiro (20:05)

8th Place - Jarod Thane - Anderson-Shiro (20:37)

22nd Place – Richards (22:27)

23rd Place - Reece Wrobleski – Richards (22:37)

27th Place - Edgar Hernandez – Navasota (23:11)

30th Place - Tanner McCarty – Richards (23:39)

33rd Place - Eric Hernandez – Anderson-Shiro (24:15)

35th Place - Zach Hayes – Anderson-Shiro (24:28)

37th Place - Diego Montecinos – Navasota (24:43)

47th Place - Re Wrobleski – Richards (26:27)

48th Place - Liam Wilson – Richards (26:34)

52nd Place - Cory Baldobino – Navasota (27:23)

56th Place - Kelber Cruz – Navasota (28:39)

58th Place - Joseph Miller – Richards (29:46)

59th Place – Jaime Garcia – Navasota (30:29)

Varsity Girls

1st Place - Kena Gibson – Boling (15:12)

2nd Place - Kyleigh Johnson – Navasota (15:39)

21st Place - Esmeralda Gomez – Navasota (17:25)

23rd Place - Stephanie Galvan – Anderson-Shiro (17:29)

24th Place - Emily Kirsch – Anderson-Shiro (17:30)

36th Place - Kaleigh Kirsch – Anderson-Shiro (18:48)

45th Place – Jade Dominguez – Navasota (20:23)

55th Place – B. Rhodes – Richards (22:10)

58th Place - Evelin Coronilla – Navasota (22:28)

59th Place - Valeria Sanchez – Navasota (22:31)

JV Boys

1st Place - Manuel Gavara – Madisonville (13:50)

2nd Place - Pedro Vanegas – Anderson-Shiro (14:40)

7th Place – Charlie Cox – Anderson-Shiro (15:13)

16th Place – Theriot – Anderson-Shiro (16:07)

33rd Place - Gerardo Olguin – Anderson-Shiro (17:51)

JV Girls

1st Place - Fatima Kaba – New Caney (16:32)

15th Place - Zoey Hayes – Anderson-Shiro (19:46)

18th Place - Angela LeBlanc – Anderson-Shiro (20:01)

21st Place - Shelbi Belinowski – Anderson-Shiro (20:21)

29th Place - Jasmine Moreno – Anderson-Shiro (22:43)

8th Boys

1st Place - Christian Rodriguez – Franklin (13:46)

3rd Place – Adrian Castillo – Navasota (14:34)

8th Place - Thomas Beaston – Anderson-Shiro (14:47)

13th Place - Israel Yanez – Navasota (15:26)

18th Place - Ricardo Alvarado – Navasota (16:27)

19th Place - Ethan Theriot – Anderson-Shiro (16:31)

20th Place - Salvador Gomez – Navasota (16:44)

29th Place - Christian Garcia – Navasota (17:45)

30th Place – Jose Davila – Navasota (18:11)

31st Place - Sergio Surita – Navasota (18:30)

34th Place - Gavin Arnold – Anderson-Shiro (18:51)

38th Place – Robert Miller – Richards (19:21)

41st Place - Travis Whittle – Anderson-Shiro (19:55)

8th Girls

1st Place – Mattie Brown – Franklin (14:42)

19th Place - Yesenia Gomez – Navasota (19:14)

23rd Place - Anahi Salceudo – Navasota (20:30)

26th Place - Kylie Ritter – Navasota (20:52)

31st Place - Grace Mendez – Navasota (21:45)

32nd Place - Hayden Nichols – Anderson-Shiro (21:57)

34th Place - Lizeth Cantu – Navasota (22:14)

38th Place - Kayla Carroll – Anderson-Shiro (22:46)