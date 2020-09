Grimes County Cross Country Results

Rattler Edgar Hernandez had a top-5 finish for host Navasota in the Rattler Invitational Wednesday, Sept. 9, with a time of 19:05.

Anderson-Shiro Owls Karrter Ellis finished first at the Rattler Invitational Cross Country Meet Wednesday, Sept. 9, with a time of 17:29.

Jarod Thane secured a third place finish for the Owls with a time of 18:29. Examiner photos by Matthew Ybarra