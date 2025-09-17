Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Grimes County Football Matchups

September 17, 2025 - 06:07
Navasota Rattlers (2–1) at Waco Lions (0–3)  Friday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m.  Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Rd., Waco, Texas 76711  Last week: Navasota 56, Royal 7, Waco 27, Cleburne 37.   2025: Navasota: vs Sealy (L) 33-18, vs Madisonville (W) 31-24, at Royal (W) 56–7; Waco: vs Granbury (L) 30-6, at Corsicana (L) ...

