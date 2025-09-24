Grimes County Football Matchups

La Grange Leopards (3-1) at Navasota Rattlers (3-1) Navasota Rattler Homecoming Friday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. Rattler Stadium, 9238 State Hwy. 90 S Navasota, Texas 77868 Last week: Taylor 18, La Grange 55; Navasota 56, Waco High School 21. 2025: La Grange: @ Cameron Yoe (W) 41-14, vs Columbus (L) 49-7, vs Smithville (W) 7-41,

