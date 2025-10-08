Grimes County Football Matchups

Needville Bluejays (3–2) at Navasota Rattlers (4–1) District 12–4A Division 1 Opener Friday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m. Rattler Stadium, 9238 State Hwy. 90, Navasota, TX. 77868 Last week: Needville BYE, Navasota BYE. 2025: Needville: at Columbia (W) 26–15, vs Livingston (L) 44–38, vs Columbus (W) 17–13, at El Campo (W) 36–35 (OT), vs Sealy (L) ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!