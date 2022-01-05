Grimes County Little League in-person registration Jan. 9

Registration is now open for Grimes County Little League baseball and softball and will continue through Saturday, Jan. 15. Players will have an opportunity to register in person Sunday, Jan. 9, from 1-4 p.m. at the Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive in Navasota.

There are many divisions available for baseball and softball beginning at age four. Take advantage of reduced registration fees during early bird special price of $85 per player through Friday, Dec. 31. The price increases to $95 after Dec. 31. There is a family discount of $10 off for each additional sibling.

Grimes County Little League is an equal opportunity league and wants all youth to have an opportunity to learn the game of baseball and softball. The economy is still recovering and sometimes registration fees can be difficult to afford. T-Mobile Call Up Grant can help cover your child’s registration fees if approved.

T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant is dedicated to helping families in need by covering registration fees associated with local Little League fee. If approved, you will get an electronic debit card instead of a code to apply for the fee.

Grimes County Little League also offers various sponsorship opportunities. There is no better way to invest than to invest in the youth of Grimes County.

To register, apply for the grant or learn more about Grimes County Little League, visit www.grimescountylittleleague.com.