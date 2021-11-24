Hernandez runs career-best

Fabiola Hernandez completed the college cross country season with a career-best time. The Anderson-Shiro High School graduate finished the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I 5K race in 22 minutes, 08.4 seconds. In placing second among Jacksonville College’s entries, the sophomore was 33 seconds faster than her time in last year’s national meet.

Women’s basketball

Also from Anderson-Shiro, D’Asia White had season highs of five points and four rebounds for McMurry University against Austin. The junior had two assists and one blocked shot. Keaundra Eddings had eight points in her University of Texas at Tyler debut. Previously at Navasota High, the redshirt sophomore had six rebounds and three assists.

Women’s rodeo

Paige Smith of Sam Houston State University tied for seventh in barrel racing at the Sam Houston event. She is from Iola High.

Baseball

Pitcher Tyler Eppler had a 1-1 record and 4.50 earned run average in his first two appearances for Toros del Este of the winter Dominican League. The Navasota graduate earned the victory by allowing one hit in four scoreless innings of relief against Tigres del Licey.

Men’s basketball

Another from Navasota High, Kae’ron Baker had 20 points and seven assists for Louisiana Christian University, formerly Louisiana College, against Mobile. He led all players in both categories and added seven rebounds. University of Louisiana at Lafayette junior guard Trajan Wesley had one steal, one rebound and one assist against University of West Florida. The Navasota resident made his season debut after missing last year to recover from a foot injury. He had four rebounds and one steal in his next game. Jabril Hunter of Wilberforce University had nine points and eight rebounds against University of Indiana Kokomo. He is a former Rattler. Send updates about

