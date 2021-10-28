Hernandez shaving time

Fabiola Hernandez keeps dropping time in her cross-country races.

The Anderson-Shiro High School graduate ran a career-best time in the Oct. 1. Ouachita Tiger Invitational 5K.

The Jacksonville College sophomore finished in 21 minutes, 45.0 seconds, 8.5 seconds faster than her previous best. She was 34th overall among the 73 who completed the race and second among the Jacksonville entries. She has competed in five fall events and four times has placed second, behind sophomore Jaiyah Hodge, among the team’s entries.

“They push each other, motivate each other,” said Jacksonville cross country coach Kirby Shepherd, adding that the experience of last year’s season has helped Hernandez. “She’s been even stronger than she was before. She’s healthier.”

Through speed work at practices, Hernandez is trying to improve her finishing kick, though the coach said, “She’s a lot stronger toward the end of the races” than she was previously.

The women are training for the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I national meet Nov. 13.

Shepherd said he has talked to coaches at National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics schools, among others, that have shown interest in Hernandez for next year. The schools are in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Women’s volleyball

University of New Hampshire freshman defensive specialist/libero Aiden Hackenberg had a season-high six digs against Albany. The Anderson-Shiro product had one set assist.

Freshman Ahna Merrell had four kills for Coastal Bend College against Navarro. The Anderson-Shiro alumna had one dig and one solo block.

Arlington Baptist University freshman Emme Loman had eight digs and five service aces in the nine sets she played. She is out of Richards High.

Football

Defensive end Blaine Hoover, a Bedias resident, made a season-high seven tackles for University of the Incarnate Word against Nicholls State.

Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.