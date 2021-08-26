Iola Bulldogs (0-0) at Thrall Tigers (0-0)

2020: Iola Bulldogs: (4-4, 4-2) lost in bi-district playoffs; Thrall Tigers: (5-6, 3-3) lost in bidistrict playoffs ;

Previous meetings: Thrall leads series 1-3. 2015: Thrall (W) 39-26; 2014: Iola (W) 59-7; 2011: Thrall (W) 30-0; 2010: Thrall (W) 42-0;

Key Players: IOLA: The Bulldogs return four core players including junior quarterback Brian Crosby. Other key returners that will play on both sides of the ball are Clayton Stafford, Coy Elliott and Philip England. Thrall: The backfield is the core to watch for Thrall. They feature running back Tyreke Irvin and fullback Blair Neighbors.

Kay Matchup: Whoever wins the running game will win this game. Both teams rely heavily on their running game. Iola uses plenty of diversion to keep defenses off balance while Thrall boasts a power run game.

Next week: Normangee at Iola Bulldogs; Thrall Tigers at Lexington Eagles.