Iola Bulldogs (3-2, 3-1) vs Granger Lions (5-1, 3-0)

Bulldog Homecoming 2020

Friday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.

Bulldog Stadium, 22771 FM 244, Iola

Last Week: Granger 43, Milano 13; Iola 49, Bartlett 18;

2020: Granger – Week 1: vs Axtell (W) 32-0; Week 2: at Rio Vista (L) 35-14; Week 3: vs Frost (W) 39-13; Week 4: vs Somerville (W) 20-17; Week 5: at Bartlett (W) 52-12; Week 6: Bye; Week 7: vs Milano (W) 43-13; Iola - Week 1: vs Normangee (canceled); Week 2: at Thrall (canceled); at Lovelady (L) 28-12; Week 4: vs Burton (W) 18-7; Week 5: at Snook (L) 42-14; Week 6: vs Somerville (W) 42-36; Week 7: at Bartlett (W) 49-18;

Previous Matchups: Granger leads series 5-2; 2019: Granger (W) 34-6; 2018: Granger (W) 28-7; 2006: Iola (W) 28-21; 1998 Iola (W) 22-14; 1995: Granger (W) 25-0; 1983: Granger (W) 21-0; 1982 Granger (W) 62-13;

Next Week: Burton at Granger; Iola at Milano