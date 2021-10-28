Iola Bulldogs fall in must-win game, 35-22

The Iola Bulldogs welcomed district-rival Milano Friday night, Oct. 22, but fell short, 35-22, in a must-win game for both teams to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

It was the Eagles beginning the back-and-forth scoring affair with a 65-yard run and successful point-after. Iola answered with a 2-yard run by quarterback Brian Crosby. A successful 2-point conversion gave the Bulldogs a short-lived 1-point lead. Milano returned the kickoff and converted a 2-point try for a 14- 8 advantage.

Both teams exchanged scores in the second quarter with the Bulldogs finding pay dirt first on a 3-yard run by sophomore Kyler Dreher. The conversion failed. Mila no scored on a 40-yard pass and converted the 2-point try. Cale Creamer returned the kickoff for the Bulldogs for he Bulldogs final score.

Milano scored on a 3-yard run before halftime and once in the final quarter, finalizing the score 35-22.

This might not be how some of the seniors imagined their last game as a Bulldog going, but they made sure they could do everything they could do. Seniors kept the Bulldogs within reach. Coy Elliot, who carried the ball eight times for 94 yards and had a 73-yard run in the first half and Philip England who also did his part to keep the team in the game.

The Bulldogs will look to close out the season on the right note after the bye, when they play against the Burton Panthers, Friday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m.