Iola earns championship in Navasota

The Iola Lady Bulldogs swept their way to a championship in the Navasota Lady Rattler Volleyball tournament Thursday and Saturday, Aug. 26 and 28.

During pool play on Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs defeated Snook 2-0 (25-9, 25-5), Caldwell 2-0 (25-10, 25-18) and Franklin 2-0 (15-5, 25-21), earning their way into the gold bracket.

On Saturday during bracket play, Iola swept the Houston Stafford Lady Spartans 2-0 (25-12, 25- 6), and the Burton Lady Panthers (25-16, 25-17) to earn their spot in the championship game against the Franklin Lady Lions. The Lady Bulldogs remained perfect in the tournament, not losing a set, on their way to the championship win over Franklin 2-0 (25- 21, 25-15).

“We had some rough luck in some tournaments early in the season,” explained Iola Head Coach Jamie McDougald. “We entered the Bryan tournament and kind of took a spanking a few times, so it felt really good to get a win.”

There were times Iola made a few mistakes or the ball didn’t fall their way against Franklin, but the players didn’t let those mistakes hinder the outcome. “They are good kids and most of them are seasoned veterans,” explained McDougald. “They know bad things are going to happen especially when you play a team as good as Franklin. We just have to have character and regroup.”

Iola begins district play Friday, Sept. 10, at Hearne.

Navasota Lady Rattlers

The host Navasota Lady Rattlers cruised through pool play Thursday defeating Latexo 2-0 (25-16, 25- 13), Coldspring 2-0 (25-14, 25-16) and Somerville 2-0 (25-9, 25-19).

Navasota advanced to the gold bracket Saturday but lost their 8 a.m. game to the Livingston Lady Lions 2-1 (25-17, 25-19, 25-12). The Lady Rattlers bounced back to win the consolation trophy in the gold bracket with wins over Allen Academy 2-0 (25-9, 25-5) and Stafford 2-1 (21-25, 25-23, 15-12).

Navasota begins district play at El Campo Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Richards Lady Panthers

The Richards Lady Panthers went 1-2 in pool play falling to Allen Academy 2-0 (25-23, 25-21) and Stafford 2-0 (25-19, 25-18). Richards defeated Trinity 2-0 (25-19, 25-22).

On Saturday the Lady Panthers competed in the silver bracket and earned second place defeating Snook and Hempstead before losing a tough battle to 3A Caldwell in the championship 2-0 (25-15, 25-17).

Richards begins district play at Burton Tuesday, Sept. 14.