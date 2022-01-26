Jedkins places second

The new year has started well for Malaiya Jedkins.

The McNeese State University junior placed second in the triple jump at the indoor track and field season opener.

The Navasota High School graduate’s effort of 40 feet, 4 inches at the Jan. 14 Ted Nelson Invitational was the farthest she has jumped in an indoor opener since she started competing for McNeese in 2019.

“I’m very happy,” said Jedkins, who placed 17th in the preliminaries of the 60-meter run. “I had a broken toe last season. I’m healed. I’ve gotten faster. I’ve gotten stronger. I’m keeping my body healthy.”

She has improved her technique, including moving farther back in her running approach to the takeoff board. “I do have a lot more power. I am a little bit taller and have a lot more speed,” she said.

Last year she excelled despite a broken big toe on her jump leg, suffered at the beginning of the season. “It was a lot of discomfort,” said Jedkins, the Southland Conference women’s field athlete of the week in April after breaking the school’s 28-year-old record in the triple jump.

Still, she finished third in the triple jump at the conference indoor and outdoor meets, earning third-team all-conference recognition for each. She qualified for the NCAA Division I East Preliminary outdoor meet, where she finished 24th.

Jedkins also was named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association all-Louisiana track and field third team.

She expects the long jump will be a main event for her this season as well.

Women’s basketball

D’Asia White had 11 points for McMurry University against Howard Payne. The Anderson-Shiro High product had one rebound and one assist.

Men’s basketball

University of Louisiana at Lafayette junior Trajan Wesley had 11 points against Texas State, the Navasota resident’s third consecutive game reaching double figures in scoring. He added three assists, one rebound and one steal.

Men’s indoor track and field

Redshirt sophomore Ronnie Jackson of McNeese State finished eighth in the high jump at the Ted Nelson meet. The former Rattler placed eighth in the 60 hurdles.

Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@ gmail.com.