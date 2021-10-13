Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Navasota Fang Football
Next article
Rattler sub-varsity roundup
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Lady Fangs Volleyball

Special To The Examiner
Posted in:
Sports
  • Article Image Alt Text

The 7th grade Lady Fangs swept the Broncos tonight with both A and B teams winning their games. The 7th grade A team defeated the Broncos 2-0 (25-15, 25-22). Sadie Phillips was phenomenal in her serves tonight and was the leading scorer. Kyriah Isiah played outstanding defense returning the ball and was key in the victory.

7th grade B team won 2-0 (25-12, 25- 22). Shelby Sechelski was the leading server. Her serves were crucial in the win. Alyssa Llanas played phenomenally with her play and amazing defense.

8th grade A team Lady Fangs fought until the very end but came up short 0-2 (15-25, 22-25). Maddie Nobles put the Lady Fangs back in the game with her incredible serves as she fought to gain every point for her team attempting to get a win. Kaelyn Walton complimented Nobles with her aggressive back row passing and front row attacks.

8th grade B team Lady Fangs won 2-0 (25-19, 25-22). Gabrielle Alejandro was clutch with her serves bringing her team back in the game during the second set, and Cathryn Hickmon played aggressively at the front fighting for every ball.

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2021