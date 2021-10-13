Lady Fangs Volleyball

The 7th grade Lady Fangs swept the Broncos tonight with both A and B teams winning their games. The 7th grade A team defeated the Broncos 2-0 (25-15, 25-22). Sadie Phillips was phenomenal in her serves tonight and was the leading scorer. Kyriah Isiah played outstanding defense returning the ball and was key in the victory.

7th grade B team won 2-0 (25-12, 25- 22). Shelby Sechelski was the leading server. Her serves were crucial in the win. Alyssa Llanas played phenomenally with her play and amazing defense.

8th grade A team Lady Fangs fought until the very end but came up short 0-2 (15-25, 22-25). Maddie Nobles put the Lady Fangs back in the game with her incredible serves as she fought to gain every point for her team attempting to get a win. Kaelyn Walton complimented Nobles with her aggressive back row passing and front row attacks.

8th grade B team Lady Fangs won 2-0 (25-19, 25-22). Gabrielle Alejandro was clutch with her serves bringing her team back in the game during the second set, and Cathryn Hickmon played aggressively at the front fighting for every ball.