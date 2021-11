Anderson-Shiro Lady Owls entered the 2021 UIL 3A Volleyball Playoffs as the number two seed in District 14-3A. The Lady Owls played Boling in the Bi-District Round Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Columbus High School (results were not available at press time). The winner meets the Buna vs Diboll winner in the Area Round with a time and location TBD. Courtesy photo