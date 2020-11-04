Lady Owls cruise past Boling Bulldogs

BROOKSHIRE – Anderson-Shiro made quick work of the Boling Lady Bulldogs earning a 3-0 win to secure a 3A Bi-District Championship Thursday, Oct. 29 at Royal High School.

The Lady Owls fl ew into their Area Round matchup against the Diboll Lady Lumberjacks Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Cleveland High School (results were not available by press time).

Anderson-Shiro, the District 23-3A Champions, defeated Boling in three straight sets (25-10, 25-11, 25-8).

The winner between Anderson-Shiro and Diboll will meet the winner of the East Bernard and Corrigan-Camden game.

Follow the Navasota Examiner Sports Facebook Page for the latest sports scores and news in Grimes County.