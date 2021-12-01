Lady Owls fly past Aggieland

The Anderson-Shiro Lady Owls played a pair of back-to-back games before the Thanksgiving break.

The Lady Owls lost a 65-38 decision to the Centerville Lady Tigers Monday, Nov. 22. Zoe Hayes led the Lady Owls with 12 points, four rebounds and two assists. Shelbi Belinowski scored 11 points, had five rebounds and four assists.

Other Lady Owls scoring included Gabby Goudeau with six, Josey Imhoff four, Khloe Rogers three points and six rebounds and Lacey Hurst with two points, two rebounds and one steal.

Anderson-Shiro knocked off the Aggieland Panthers 73-31 Tuesday, Nov. 23. The Lady Owls opened a 19-6 first period lead and never looked back.

Belinowski led the Lady Owls with 20 points, four rebounds, three assists, five steals and a block. Hurst scored 17 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, dished out seven assists and had six steals. Goudeau and Imhoff each scored 10. Imhoff also grabbed eight rebounds and Goudeau snagged 6. Kylie Soltow scored nine. Hayes recorded double-digit assists with 10. She also scored five points, had seven rebounds, three steals and a block.

The Lady Owls hosted Lovelady Tuesday, Nov. 30 (results were not available at press time). They will compete in the Snook tournament Thursday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 4, then return home Tuesday, Dec, 7, to host East Bernard with junior varsity slated for a 5 p.m. tip.