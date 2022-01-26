Lady Panthers pushing for playoffs

The Richards High School girls basketball team entered the second half of its district schedule in position to make a move.

The Lady Panthers had a 3-4 record as of Jan. 18 action, when they began facing district opponents for a second time.

“We’re really excited to see how our progress measures up against the other teams’,” said Will Autery, Richards head girls basketball coach. “We’re very excited to be where we are. We control our own destiny the second time through.”

“If we can go 5-2 on the back side, that should put us firmly in the conversation” for the playoffs, he said.

The girls have kept the score close in most games, except for a loss to Fayetteville in their first game back from winter break. “We did have one lazy game,” he said about the rout. “We came back from Christmas a little flat.”

Richards had a 63-34 win over Calvert on Jan. 14, when every Lady Panther scored. Freshman Alayna Francis led with 25 points, including five three-pointers. Her two-point baskets came from around the free-throw area, the coach said.

“That’s exciting,” he said. “She put a ton of those up in the first quarter and gave us a lead.”

Defensively, junior Zoey Allman has excelled. The returnee plays at the top of the defense.

“She’s always hustled hard,” Autery said. “She’s finding her niche in the defense. She’s been very effective in forcing turnovers.”

The team is down to seven players, so the reserves sometimes see 10 to 12 minutes of action a game. “Everyone has to contribute,” he said. “We’re competing in every game we play. They’re playing hard. They’re playing fast. All the pieces, slowly but surely, are coming together.”

Junior returnee Kylie Bates is nursing a wrist injury, and her status is uncertain. “The doctor hasn’t given us a clear prognosis,” the coach said. “We’re hoping to get her back.”