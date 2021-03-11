Lady Rattler track teams place third

MADISONVILLE – The Navasota Lady Rattler varsity and junior varsity track teams had an impressive start to the season with a pair of third place team finishes at the Madisonville track meet Wednesday, March 3.

Varsity accumulated 114 points while the JV racked up 84 points. “Anytime you go to Madisonville you have to be ready to compete and be locked in mentally because of all the state level athletes and teams that are there every year,” explained head coach Jersey Gates. “Our motto is ‘compete,’ and our girls are really buying in and it showed at Madisonville.

Jakayla Jones placed first in both the shot put and discus. Tamia Dailey placed first in the long jump. Kyleigh Johnson placed first in the 3200 and third in the 1600. Kylie Maxson finished third in the 800, while Nala Richardson placed second in the triple jump. The 4X100 relay team consisting of Tamia Dailey, Raven Taylor, Mikayla Collins and Nala Richardson placed second. It was a thirdplace finish for the 4X200 relay team - Mikayla Collins, Kennedy Jackson, Nala Richardson, and Tamia Dailey.

“First meet is always the starting block of the season to see what your strengths and weaknesses are and what you need to build upon and improve on in practice moving forward,” said Gates. “When you coach an entire team of true competitors and grinders it makes your job as a coach easier at times and it was a true joy to watch our girls get after it, compete and have a lot of success. This season has a very strong chance of being successful.”

For the JV girls, Leyonce Williams placed first in both the 100 and 200 and second in the long jump. Princess Rodriguez placed first in the 400 and Kristalyn West finished first in shot put. Piper Alexander placed second in the 100 and third in the 200 and Jadyn Dacus placed third in the 400.

The Lady Rattlers compete again Thursday, March 11 at Sealy High School.