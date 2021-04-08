Lady Rattlers advance to Area

The Navasota High School Lady Rattler track teams competed at the District 24-4A Track Meet Wednesday and Thursday, March 31 and April 1 at Sealy High School with two relay teams and four individuals advancing to the Area meet.

JaKayla Jones was the district champion in Shot Put with a throw of 31-feet 11-inches. She also finished fourth in Discus. Kristalyn West was the junior varsity champion in Shot Put with a throw of 27-feet 7-inches.

The 4x100m and 4x200m Relay Teams consisting of Raven Taylor, Le’Yonce Williams, Nala Richardson and Tamia Dailey advance to the Area meet with a second-place finish in the 4x100 and third-place in the 4x200.

Dailey also advanced to Area in the 100m finishing fourth at the District Meet.

Jalyn Williams placed second in long jump with a leap of 17-feet 7-inches. Raven Taylor placed third in High Jump clearing 4-feet 10-inches and Kylie Maxson placed third in the 800-meter run.

For JV Kennedy Jackson finished first in both the 100m and 200m. Piper Alexander finished third in the 100m.

“I am beyond proud of all of our girls both JV and varsity for how they competed in the District 24-4A Meet,” explained Navasota High School Lady Rattler Track Coach Jersey Gates. “All of our girls were very well prepared going into the district meet and we stayed the course for the entire two days we competed and that is exactly what I wanted our girls to do.”

Gates said the seven Area qualifiers is the most the school has had in a while. “I am very excited and thrilled about that,” explained Gates. We have to continue to stay locked in and focused at our goals ahead and we will be fine. We know what we have to do moving forward and our girls are ready both mentally and physically for the challenge ahead.”

The 4A Area Track Meet will be held Wednesday, April 14 at Sealy High School.