Lady Rattlers drop district-opener

BROOKSHIRE – It was a tough start in the District 26-4A opener for the Navasota Lady Rattlers falling to the Royal Lady Falcons 66-44, Friday, Jan. 7.

Navasota was led by sophomore Bryanna Stokes with 17 points and 6 assists. Le’Yonce Williams added 8 points and 6 rebounds.

The Lady Rattlers hosted Bellville Tuesday, Jan. 11. Results were not available at press time. Navasota travels to Wharton Friday, Jan. 14 with games beginning at 5 p.m. then host El Campo Tuesday, Jan. 18, beginning at 5 p.m.