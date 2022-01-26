Lady Rattlers hold steady

The Navasota Lady Rattlers hold securely to the number two spot in District 24-4A through the first half of district play. Navasota picked up a 54-27 win over El Campo and 55-41 win over Sealy.

Samia White led the Lady Rattlers in scoring with 23 points over the Ricebirds Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Rattler Gym. White also had seven rebounds and five steals. Bryanna Stoke had nine points and seven steals. Ariyah Curley dished out five assists.

Jalyn Williams led the junior varsity to a 31-26 win, scoring 10 points and seven steals.

Against Sealy, Stokes led the pack with 24 points and eight steals. She was followed by Nala Richardson with 11 points. Le’Yonce Williams and White both attacked the boards grabbing nine, and eight rebounds respectively.

Belinda McNeil led the junior varsity with 13 points and five steals in an overtime loss to Sealy 35-33.

The Lady Rattlers had a rematch with Royal Tuesday, Jan. 25 for the top spot in district (results were not available at press time). Navasota plays at Bellville Friday, Jan. 28, and hosts Wharton Tuesday, Feb. 1.