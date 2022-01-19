Lady Rattlers improve to 2-1

The Navasota Lady Rattlers improved to 2-1 in District 24- 4A picking up wins over Bellville (70-41), Tuesday, Jan. 11, and Wharton (63-36), Friday, Jan. 14.

Against the Bellville Lady Brahmas, Samia White led the Lady Rattlers with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Nala Richardson scored 15 points followed by Bryanna Stokes with 11 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Kylie Walter-Steptoe grabbed eight rebounds.

The junior varsity girls also defeated Bellville 57-11. Jalyn Williams led the team with 15 points and seven steals followed by Jemoreya Warren with 11 points and seven rebounds.

At Wharton

Navasota defeated the Lady Tigers 63-36 with another outstanding performance by Samia White with 18 points and four steals. Bryanna Stokes notched 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Da’Lyric Foster score ten and Ariyah Curley dished out nine assists and had five steals.

Jalyn Williams helped lead the Lady Rattler JV team to a 70- 31 win over Wharton. She scored 24 points and had seven steals. Bantasia Blackshear scored 14 points and Aniya Stone scored double-digits with 12.

The Lady Rattlers hosted El Campo Tuesday, Jan. 18 (results were not available at press time). Navasota travels to Sealy Friday, Jan. 21, and hosts Royal Tuesday, Jan. 24. Varsity games begin at 7:30 p.m.