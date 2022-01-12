Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Lady Rattlers kick off season

    Examiner photo by Celeste Anguiano: Navasota senior Esmerelda Gomez prepares to make her move against a Cameron defender in the Lady Rattlers 2-1 loss.
    Examiner photo by Celeste Anguiano: Sophomore Mariah Guevara brings the ball upfield during soccer action against the Cameron Lady Yoe. Cameron prevailed 2-1.

The Navasota Lady Rattler strikers kicked of their season with a 1-2 record picking up a 3-0 win over Rockdale and losses against Cameron 2-1, and La Grange, 2-0.

In the win against Rockdale, Alexis Padron scored a pair of goals and Jayley Medina scored a goal. Medina and Princess Rodriguez each had an assist. Elora Alexander recorded 5 saves.

Alexander recorded 14 saves in the loss to Cameron with Medina scoring the Lady Rattlers lone goal. Navasota was shut-out by La Grange 2-0. Alexander successfully defended 15 attempts on goal.

Navasota will compete in the Cameron tournament Thursday, Jan. 13 through Saturday, Jan. 15.

