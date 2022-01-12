Lady Rattlers kick off season

The Navasota Lady Rattler strikers kicked of their season with a 1-2 record picking up a 3-0 win over Rockdale and losses against Cameron 2-1, and La Grange, 2-0.

In the win against Rockdale, Alexis Padron scored a pair of goals and Jayley Medina scored a goal. Medina and Princess Rodriguez each had an assist. Elora Alexander recorded 5 saves.

Alexander recorded 14 saves in the loss to Cameron with Medina scoring the Lady Rattlers lone goal. Navasota was shut-out by La Grange 2-0. Alexander successfully defended 15 attempts on goal.

Navasota will compete in the Cameron tournament Thursday, Jan. 13 through Saturday, Jan. 15.