Lady Rattlers split opening week

University of Houston commit, Trinity Loukanis, hit a three-run bomb Tuesday, Feb. 15, to give the Navasota Lady Rattlers their first points of the season against the Montgomery Lady Bears. Navasota was unable to hang on, dropping the opener 9-5.

Navasota (1-1) split opening week rebounding to beat Willis 11-1, Friday, Feb. 18. in the opening-game. Navasota stranded a Lady Bear runner in the top of the first-inning, then Loukanis capitalized in the home-half. On a 1-0 pitch, Loukanis belted a threerun shot over the wall at Ira Floyd Field. She finished 2-4 at the plate with four RBI’s and a run scored.

Montgomery answered with a run in the second inning then scored four runs in the third to take a 5-3 lead. The Lady Bears scored four more runs spread over the final three innings. The Lady Rattlers scored a run in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Lexi Nobles pitched six innings allowing only two earned runs, nine hits, and five walks. Loukanis pitched one inning striking out one, allowing two hits, a walk and one run.

Vs Willis

The Lady Rattlers used a strong performance in the circle by Loukanis to defeat the Lady Wildcats 11-1. She allowed only two hits, two walks, one unearned run and struck out nine batters.