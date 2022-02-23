Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Fangs clinch championship
Next article
NHS Mixed doubles win consolation
Time to read
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Lady Rattlers split opening week

Matthew Ybarra Managing Editor
Posted in:
Sports
  • Examiner photos by Matthew Ybarra Trinity Loukanis had the Lady Rattlers first big swing of the season, a three-run homerun in the bottom of the second-inning against Montgomery. Loukanis finished 2-2 at the plate with four RBI's, but Montgomery came back winning 9-5.
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra Senior Lexi Nobles made her first career start for the Navasota Lady Rattlers in a 9-5 loss to the Montgomery Lady Bears at Ira Floyd Field in Navasota Tuesday, Feb. 15. Nobles began pitching in the off season to help the Lady Rattlers, prior to that she hadn’t pitched since Little League.

University of Houston commit, Trinity Loukanis, hit a three-run bomb Tuesday, Feb. 15, to give the Navasota Lady Rattlers their first points of the season against the Montgomery Lady Bears. Navasota was unable to hang on, dropping the opener 9-5.

Navasota (1-1) split opening week rebounding to beat Willis 11-1, Friday, Feb. 18. in the opening-game. Navasota stranded a Lady Bear runner in the top of the first-inning, then Loukanis capitalized in the home-half. On a 1-0 pitch, Loukanis belted a threerun shot over the wall at Ira Floyd Field. She finished 2-4 at the plate with four RBI’s and a run scored.

Montgomery answered with a run in the second inning then scored four runs in the third to take a 5-3 lead. The Lady Bears scored four more runs spread over the final three innings. The Lady Rattlers scored a run in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Lexi Nobles pitched six innings allowing only two earned runs, nine hits, and five walks. Loukanis pitched one inning striking out one, allowing two hits, a walk and one run.

Vs Willis

The Lady Rattlers used a strong performance in the circle by Loukanis to defeat the Lady Wildcats 11-1. She allowed only two hits, two walks, one unearned run and struck out nine batters.

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2022