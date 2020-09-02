Late strike secures win for the Owls

The light show provided by Mother Nature delayed the game two hours, but the last strike was provided by the Anderson-Shiro Owls to secure a 21-15 win over the Brazos Cougars.

The Owls started on the wrong foot as running back Rance Imhoff suffered an ankle injury on Anderson-Shiro’s first offensive play. A doctor visit, the following day revealed torn ligaments that are expected to sideline Imhoff 2-4 weeks.

After being held scoreless in the first half and trailing Brazos 7-0, Martavion Offing got the Owls on the board with 3:07 remaining in the third quarter. Offing took a pass from Cole Werner 33-yards to the house. Duncan Benton booted in the extra-point to tie the game 7-7.

Kelvin Adair took a handoff around the left side and found pay-dirt from 10-yards out. Another successful kick by Carter Benton and the Owls had their first lead, 14-7, of the game with 9:05 remaining in the final quarter.

The Cougars answered scoring with 4:10 remaining. A penalty by the Owls, and the Cougars elected to go for two, successfully converting for a 15-14 lead.

Ca’Darrius Williams hauled in a touchdown pass with 33 seconds remaining, but an Owl penalty negated the touchdown. Then with 11 seconds remaining the Owls struck as Werner connected with Williams in the middle of the field just shy of the goal line. Williams leaped to make the grab over two defenders then crossed the goal line to take the lead and secure the win. Duncan Benton remained perfect converting on the point-after finalizing the score 21-15.

“We really showed the veteran leadership we have on this team,” explained Owl Head Coach Brad Hodges. “We didn’t play like what we are capable of early on and had some breaks not go our way, but our veterans stepped up, took it upon themselves to do more and we were able to play much better in the second half.”

Williams led the Owls with 86-yards receiving on three catches and one touchdown. Offing had one catch for 31 yards and a touchdown. Werner connected on nine of his 17 pass attempts for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Adair led the Owl rushing attack with 12 carries for 20 yards and a touchdown.

The Owls (1-0) will play at Somerville against the Yeguas (1-0) Friday, Sept. 4, at 7:30 p.m. Brazos (0-1) host Bay Area Christian (0-0) Friday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.