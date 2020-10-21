Lions spoil Bulldog homecoming

IOLA – The Granger Lions continue their dominant season upending Iola 43-16 at Bulldog Homecoming 2020.

Granger (6-1, 4-0) gained 459 yards offensively and held Iola (3-3, 3-2) to 255 yards of offense. Bulldog senior Case Creamer had another big night rushing with 9 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown. He also completed both of his pass attempts with one resulting in a touchdown. Creamer hauled in two receptions as well for 28 yards.

Sophomore linebacker Wes Alexander led Iola defensively with 6 tackles and 2 fumble recoveries.

Granger hosts Burton Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. Iola plays its final regular season game at Milano Friday at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs are currently in third place in District 13-2A Division II.